Angela Patton earns $84,086 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Angela Patton held the title of CPACS Director of Information Technology in College of Public Affrs & Comm Svc. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Patton earned an annual salary of $84,086 in 2020. According to records, $80,690 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $3,396 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 43% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.