Craig Adler earns $87,950 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Craig Adler held the title of Director, Business Systems Intelligence in Business Systems Intelligence. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Adler earned an annual salary of $87,950 in 2020. According to records, $7,969 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $79,981 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 50% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.