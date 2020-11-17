David Meradith earns $81,716 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

David Meradith held the title of Chief Engineer in Maintenance and Operations. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Meradith earned an annual salary of $81,716 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 39% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.