Dawn Casart earns $65,963 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Dawn Casart held the title of Director, Child Care Center in Child Care Center. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Casart earned an annual salary of $65,963 in 2020. This position is not paid for through state funds. This pay rate is 13% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.