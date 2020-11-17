Debora Wisneski earns $90,228 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Debora Wisneski held the title of Associate Professor in Teacher Education. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Wisneski earned an annual salary of $90,228 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 54% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.