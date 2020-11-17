Emily Hassenstab earns $69,887 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Emily Hassenstab held the title of Mgr, Education Abroad & Global Partnersh in International Programs. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Hassenstab earned an annual salary of $69,887 in 2020. According to records, $39,788 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $30,099 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 19% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.