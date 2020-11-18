Jacob Davidson earns $61,074 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Jacob Davidson held the title of IS Specialist in College of Business Administration. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Davidson earned an annual salary of $61,074 in 2020. According to records, $55,787 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $5,287 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 4% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.