Joseph McCaffrey earns $62,038 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Joseph McCaffrey held the title of Assistant Professor in Philosophy & Religion. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, McCaffrey earned an annual salary of $62,038 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 6% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.