Lindsey Hasenjager earns $67,589 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Lindsey Hasenjager held the title of Director, CBA Promotion & Social Media in College of Business Administration. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Hasenjager earned an annual salary of $67,589 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 15% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.