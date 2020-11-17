Matthew Buttermore earns $88,264 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Matthew Buttermore held the title of Head Coach, Volleyball in Volleyball. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Buttermore earned an annual salary of $88,264 in 2020. This position is not paid for through state funds. This pay rate is 51% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.