Matthew Schill earns $87,100 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Matthew Schill held the title of Director of University Registrar in Office of the University Registrar U. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Schill earned an annual salary of $87,100 in 2020. According to records, $82,728 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $4,372 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 49% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.