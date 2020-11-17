Melanie Kiper earns $68,897 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Melanie Kiper held the title of Community Service Specialist in Center for Public Affairs Research. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Kiper earned an annual salary of $68,897 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 18% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.