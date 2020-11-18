Patricia Martin earns $60,000 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Patricia Martin held the title of Associate Director, Recruitment in Recruitment. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Martin earned an annual salary of $60,000 in 2020. According to records, $14,599 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $45,401 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 2% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.