Richard Larson earns $60,171 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Richard Larson held the title of Director, Grad Recruitment & Mktg in Graduate Studies. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Larson earned an annual salary of $60,171 in 2020. According to records, $25,736 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $34,435 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 3% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.