Samantha Kaiser earns $69,687 at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020

Samantha Kaiser held the title of Director, ACDC in Academic & Career Development Center. According to University of Nebraska-Omaha payroll records, Kaiser earned an annual salary of $69,687 in 2020. According to records, $8,402 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $61,285 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 19% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Omaha employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.