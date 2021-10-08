Death of woman found near Lincoln area lake ruled a homicide

LINCOLN — The death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found four months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide.

The death certificate issued Thursday described the immediate cause of Carly Schaaf's death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose.

Schaff’s mother reported her missing on May 19 after she hadn’t heard from her daughter for two days.

It wasn't until June 10 that investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered Schaaf’s remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of Pawnee Lake.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said then that the remains had been covered in a way that appeared to be intentional.

No suspects have been named publicly, and no arrests have been linked to Schaaf’s death.

As of Thursday, it also remained unclear where exactly she was killed. Schaaf’s death certificate describes the location of her death as “unknown” — noting only that she was found near the lake.