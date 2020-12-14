 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
December 15 TV/Radio
0 comments

December 15 TV/Radio

ON THE AIR TUESDAY

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson at Virginia Tech//TV: ACC//5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois//TV: ESPN2//6 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa//TV: ESPNU//6 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah//TV: Pac12//6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Tennessee//TV: SEC//6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis//TV: FSN//7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida State//TV: ACC//7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State//TV: ESPNU//8 p.m.

Long Beach State at UCLA//TV: Pac12//8 p.m.

Furman at Alabama//TV: SEC//8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma//TV: FSN Plus//7 p.m. 

Stanford at Pacific//TV: ESPN2//8 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Boston at Philadelphia//TV: TNT//6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento//TV: TNT//9 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL

Spring League final: Generals vs. Aviators//TV: FS1//9 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Chelsea at Wolverhampton//TV: NBCSN//11:55 a.m.

Premier: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City//TV: NBCSN//1:55 p.m.

Champions: Olimpia vs. Montreal//TV: FS2//7 p.m.

Champions: UANL vs. N.Y. City FC//TV: FS2//9:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert