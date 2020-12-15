December 16 Game Time

GAME TIME WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:35 p.m.: UNO vs. Minnesota Duluth (at Baxter Arena) 7:35 p.m.: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State (at Baxter Arena)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: UNO at Colorado. 6 p.m.: Kansas Wesleyan at Bellevue
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Hastings at College of St. Mary
