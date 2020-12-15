 Skip to main content
December 16 Game Time
December 16 Game Time

GAME TIME WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

3:35 p.m.: UNO vs. Minnesota Duluth (at Baxter Arena) 7:35 p.m.: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State (at Baxter Arena)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: UNO at Colorado. 6 p.m.: Kansas Wesleyan at Bellevue

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Hastings at College of St. Mary

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

