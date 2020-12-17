December 18 Game Time

GAME TIME FRIDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:35 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. UNO (at Baxter Arena)
UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:05 p.m.: Waterloo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Fremont. 6:30 p.m.: North Bend at Omaha Roncalli. 7 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High. 7:15 p.m.: Omaha South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Northwest, Omaha North at Omaha Bryan, Bellevue East at Millard South, Elkhorn at Ralston, Waverly at Elkhorn North. 7:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, Douglas County West at Raymond Central, Seward at Norris, Lincoln Christian at Grand Island Central Catholic, Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran, Freeman at Auburn. 7:45 p.m.: Louisville at Johnson County, Bennington at Omaha Concordia, Platteview at Omaha Gross, Falls City at Plattsmouth. 8 p.m.: Mead at Omaha Brownell Talbot.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Northwest, Bellevue East at Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, Waverly at Elkhorn North. 6 p.m.: Platteview at Omaha Gross, Falls City at Plattsmouth, Louisville at Johnson County, Weeping Water at Malcolm. 6:15 p.m.: Bennington at Omaha Concordia. 6:30 p.m.: Mead at Omaha Brownell Talbot. 7 p.m.: South Sioux City at Elkhorn. 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast. 8 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Fremont.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!