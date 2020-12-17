December 19 Game Time

GAME TIME SATURDAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
12:05 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota (at Baxter Arena). 4:05 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. Denver (at Baxter Arena). 8:05 p.m.: Colorado College vs. Miami (at Baxter Arena)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Bellevue at Northwestern
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Graceland at UNO (at Baxter Arena), Northwestern at College of St. Mary
UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Yutan (at Hastings College). 2:30 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha North. 3 p.m.: Waverly at Kearney Catholic (at Hastings College). 3:30 p.m.: Elkhorn North at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Blair vs. Platteview (at Omaha Gross), Ashland-Greenwood at Milford, East Butler at Mead. 3:45 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South. 4 p.m.: Bennington at Crete, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Louisville. 4:30 p.m.: Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli, Lincoln Lutheran at David City Aquinas. 4:45 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Bellevue East. 5 p.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (at Hastings College), Conestoga at Falls City, Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Christian. 5:15 p.m.: Fremont at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha South at Lincoln North Star, Omaha Christian at Douglas County West. 5:45 p.m.: Lincoln High at Millard West. 6 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside, Ralston at Omaha Concordia, Arlington at Tekamah-Herman. 7 p.m.: Millard North at Lincoln East. 7:15 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Gretna, Millard South at Omaha Burke. 7:45 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha North. 1:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside. 2 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Papillion-La Vista South, Platteview vs. Blair (at Omaha Gross), East Butler at Mead. 2:30 p.m.: Bennington at Crete, Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun. 2:45 p.m.: Millard North at Lincoln East, Omaha South at Lincoln North Star. 3 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Bellevue East, Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli. 3:30 p.m.: Fremont at Papillion-La Vista. 3:45 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Lincoln Southwest. 4 p.m.: Lincoln High at Millard West, Omaha Mercy at Elkhorn North. 5 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha Burke. 5:30 p.m.: Grand Island at Bellevue West, Omaha Central at Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna. 6 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Gross
