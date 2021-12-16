 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defense bill bans private funds for deploying National Guard
0 comments

Defense bill bans private funds for deploying National Guard

  • 0
Border National Guard Defense Bill

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the U.S. border with Mexico on July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The defense bill Congress has sent to President Joe Biden prohibits using private funds for interstate National Guard deployments like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem did this year. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

 Stephen Groves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The defense bill Congress has sent to President Joe Biden prohibits using private funds for interstate National Guard deployments like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem did this year.

The bill’s language took aim at the Republican governor’s decision to accept a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire in July to send National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico in response to a request from Texas and Arizona. The $768.2 billion defense bill that cleared Congress on a bipartisan vote Wednesday contains a section that prohibits National Guard units from being ordered to cross state borders if their deployment is funded privately unless it is for a natural disaster as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Noem's decision was met with intense scrutiny. Military experts raised concerns that the practice could allow wealthy patrons to effectively turn National Guard troops into soldiers-for-hire for their own political agendas. The Republican governor defended it as a way to save taxpayer money while acting on an issue that was vital to national — and state — security.

Those troops have since returned.

Noem's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the National Defense Authorization Act.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert