In order to bring you complete coverage of Saturday’s Nebraska game against Michigan State, we will be going to press later than our normal scheduled time. In some cases, this will delay newspaper delivery on Sunday morning. As always, subscribers can access an exact replica of the newspaper on line at omaha.com/eedition.
Delayed Delivery of the Sunday World-Herald
