Delayed Delivery of Today's Omaha World-Herald

Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths.
Federal agents on Tuesday searched the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, days after they searched the home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search.
Matt Rhule, the new Nebraska football coach, uses a lot of emojis. What they mean is that he is having a ball in his new gig. That’s an important takeaway on Rhule’s whirlwind start to his era of Husker football.
The Huskers' offense is returning to the use of a dual-threat quarterback after Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims announced he is transferring to Nebraska, writes Sam McKewon.
One never quite knows in recruiting, but I think Nebraska’s defense got better — potentially a lot better — on Wednesday, writes Sam McKewon. With one exception, he retained the best defensive prospects upon his arrival. Then he built on it.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule produced a good haul for his first recruiting class on Wednesday, but a few guys who didn’t land in NU’s boat would have looked good in a Husker uniform.
While searching a location of interest in the case of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen on Wednesday, law enforcement officers found a dead body.
Matt Rhule’s pretty busy on the ol’ Twitter machine. He’s pretty good at it, too. Of course, Rhule’s most-beloved tweet — with 8,000-plus likes — may have been in reference to a 2024 commit.
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families.
Why did Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska? "They’re excited about the future and their main goal is to develop players and that will lead to winning. That stood out to me.”
