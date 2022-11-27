Delayed Delivery of Today's Omaha World-Herald

Delivery of today's Omaha World-Herald will be delayed for some subscribers due to issues in our production facility. Most subscribers can expect their paper by 8:30 AM.
Today's e-edition is available at omaha.com/eedition.
Tom Osborne said his call with new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was “cordial” and relatively brief. “I talked to (Rhule) a little bit about (Mickey Joseph) and the job Mickey’s done in the interim.”
Almost on cue, the Nebraska football coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job.
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Cari Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony, according to court documents.
Mickey Joseph got the team’s attention. They played for their coach. That may be how it’s supposed to work. And maybe Joseph got credit because he acted more like a head coach than Frost ever did.
Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.
Addressing the concerns that have long lingered the Nebraska program are crucial and necessary for the new Husker coach to fix, and Sam McKewon evaluates eight potential men who can meet that formula.
Matt Rhule was officially named Nebraska football's head coach on Saturday. Here's a look at how Husker players and administrators reacted to the announcement.
