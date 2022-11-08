Delayed Delivery of Today's Omaha World-Herald

Delivery of today's Omaha World-Herald will be delayed for some subscribers due to issues in our production facility. Most subscribers can expect their paper by 8:30 AM.
Today's e-edition is available at omaha.com/eedition.
Omaha World Herald sports editor Sam McKewon makes sense of a previously quiet Nebraska coaching search that became frantically loud in a hurry Thursday.
Team captain Caleb Tannor said the Huskers lacked energy and “got too comfortable" in the second half against Minnesota, leading to a ten-point come-from-behind win for the Gophers.
Stir craziness amid Nebraska's coaching search is starting to get the best of us says Tom Shatel. It is wild, wacky and exhausting. All the internet detectives were on duty. Like a Columbo convention.
Gretna may eventually be bigger and better, but it will never feel quite the same, writes Dirk Chatelain, as the new East High and its conflicts linger while the Dragons chase a state football title.
Stronger enforcement of a Nebraska Humane Society policy to deter owner-surrendered pets except in emergency situations is creating huge problems for already strapped rescue groups in the Omaha area.
One shortcoming from Nebraska's time under Scott Frost according to Mickey Joseph is recruiting. “You have resources like this, there’s no way you should be losing,” he told Sports Illustrated.
Even with its starting quarterback out, Nebraska had every opportunity to take control. A bigger, stronger and better-coached team might have done just that. Somewhere, someone may be taking notes.
Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season, writes Tom Shatel.
The 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament semifinals are today in Lincoln. Follow along with us all day for updates, photos and videos.
Jim Leonhard will get a crack at running Wisconsin in a way Scott Frost never did — with intimate knowledge of the roster and administrative power players, plus an understanding of the Big Ten.
