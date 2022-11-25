Delayed Delivery of Today's Omaha World-Herald

Delivery of today's Omaha World-Herald will be delayed for some subscribers due to issues in our production facility. Most subscribers can expect their paper by 8:00 AM.
Today's e-edition is available at omaha.com/eedition.
The Omaha police officer who dumped trash on top of his neighbor's car has been ticketed on suspicion of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Almost on cue, the Nebraska football coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job.
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
Addressing the concerns that have long lingered the Nebraska program are crucial and necessary for the new Husker coach to fix, and Sam McKewon evaluates eight potential men who can meet that formula.
Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin could have been a signature win for a program and fan base parched of hope and dreams? Instead, it was another mirage.
Omaha Westside scored 28 points in the first quarter and then did its remaining scoring with Tristan Alvano’s leg. His last of five came as time expired to give the Warriors the title over Gretna.
Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin.
Follow along for complete coverage of the state championships games at Memorial Stadium. Champions will be crowned on Monday in Classes D-2, D-1 and A.
