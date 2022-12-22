Delayed Delivery of Today's Omaha World-Herald

Delivery of today's Omaha World-Herald may be delayed for some subscribers due to extreme weather conditions. Most subscribers can expect their paper by 9:00 AM.
Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths.
Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska's football program.
Federal agents on Tuesday searched the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, days after they searched the home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search.
The Huskers' offense is returning to the use of a dual-threat quarterback after Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims announced he is transferring to Nebraska, writes Sam McKewon.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
Matt Rhule’s pretty busy on the ol’ Twitter machine. He’s pretty good at it, too. Of course, Rhule’s most-beloved tweet — with 8,000-plus likes — may have been in reference to a 2024 commit.
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families.
Why did Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska? "They’re excited about the future and their main goal is to develop players and that will lead to winning. That stood out to me.”
Dylan Raiola - top 2024 QB, son of Husker legend Dominic Raiola - has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Ohio State
An autumn of searching left Olympic gold medalist and Husker legend Jordan Larson returning to the sport she loves — volleyball. This time, she intends to savor it.
