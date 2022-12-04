Delayed Delivery of Today's Sunday World-Herald

Delivery of today's Sunday World-Herald will be delayed for some subscribers due to issues in our production facility. Most subscribers can expect their paper by 8:30 AM.
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into Lancaster County jail on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a county jail worker confirmed to the World-Herald.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday.
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday.
Bill Busch is no longer with Nebraska after spending the last two seasons with the football program. New coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday elected to part ways with Busch, sources have confirmed to the World-Herald.
Matt Rhule is just getting to know the current Huskers, meeting with them for the first time in person Monday morning. However, he and quarterback Casey Thompson conversed at length Saturday.
Nebraska-Wisconsin isn’t a rivalry. Heck, it’s not much of a series. But it might finally get interesting. Matt Rhule vs. Luke Fickell. Let the games begin, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska’s staff assembly under new coach Matt Rhule continued Tuesday with the reported hire of E.J. Barthel as the Huskers' new running backs coach.
Matt Rhule has already begun hiring staffers, including a strength coach and at least half of his 10 on-field assistants. All have worked under him before. Evan Bland has more on the reason for that.
Trev Alberts and Matt Rhule had a singular message. But Alberts wanted the former players and current boosters to be included in that message. There was a family feel to this event.
At least one former Husker player and Nebraska native will be on new coach Matt Rhule’s coaching staff. Jake Peetz appears headed to Nebraska, according to a report from ESPN, as a quarterbacks coach.
