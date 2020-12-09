Demolition underway at Crossroads; new $500 million project 'will revive this corner'

Omaha’s Crossroads Mall began to crumble Wednesday as demolition equipment tore into the former Sears Auto Center to clear the way for a $500 million mixed-use center.
“We didn’t talk about it — we’re doing it,” said Chip James of Lockwood Development, which last August announced a partnership with Century Development to transform the 40-acre area bounded by 72nd, 75th, Dodge and Cass Streets.
Mayor Jean Stothert, who also was at the site Tuesday, said the original enclosed shopping mall that opened in 1960 will always be a part of Omaha’s history. But it had dwindled to just a handful of stores.
“The new Crossroads will revive this corner,” she said.
Update on Crossroads redevelopment: They’re taking first bites out of Sears building today to further clear way for new mall site. pic.twitter.com/x3K7tojaf8— Cindy Gonzalez (@cgonzalez_owh) December 9, 2020
Demolition of the mall (minus the Target store that will remain) should be done next June, James said. The 2,200-stall parking garage to the north also will remain intact.
Already torn down are the former Best Buy and Applebee’s buildings to the west. Lockwood’s Emily O’Connor said some demolition work already had begun inside the mall structure.
The new venture, “The Crossroads,” could reach 10 stories at its high point and is on track to open in 2024. O’Connor said work is going according to schedule.
In its new form, The Crossroads is to include a series of structures containing offices; apartments; hotel rooms; retail stores; fitness, dining and entertainment venues; and a “signature” pavilion.
Photos: Crossroads Mall through the years
1946: Future site of Crossroads Mall
1955: West Lanes Bowlatorium
1959: Crossroads rendering
1961: Inside the new Crossroads
1961: Crossroads boiler room
1961: Landscaping at Crossroads
1961: The Sears store at Crossroads Mall
1961: Arcade at Crossroads
1961: View of Crossroads
1962: Costumed children at Crossroads
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Brandeis Tire Center at Crossroads
1966: Crossroads shoppers
1966: Robbery at Crossroads
1967: Gale Sayers at Crossroads
1968: Christmas shopping
1971: Crossroads Christmas parade
1972: Crossroads balloon parade
1972: Christmas shopping and Santa
1975: Tornado cleanup volunteers amass at Crossroads
1978: Crossroads art feature
1981: Christmas shopping
1981: Last-minute Christmas shopping
1984: Christmas shopping
1988: Husker watch party at Crossroads
1988: A visit with Santa
1992: Great American Kiss-Off
2004: Crossroads exterior
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2015: Opera Omaha gala
2015: Opera Omaha
2016: Douglas County Fair
2020: Exterior of Crossroads
2020: Crossroads development partners
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
