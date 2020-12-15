Derrin Hansen's Mavs set for glimpse of Summit League play with back-to-back nonconference games (copy)

The UNO men's basketball team is playing two games in two days this week, a road trip that might provide the Mavs with a glimpse at a new challenge created by this year’s modified Summit League schedule.

They’ll face Colorado at 4 p.m. Wednesday before playing at Wyoming at 8 p.m. Thursday.

And they’ll likely learn some valuable lessons about managing a short recovery time and maximizing a small preparation window.

Every weekend starting in January, UNO will play the same conference team twice. On back-to-back days. The Summit League adopted the scheduling alteration to limit travel during the pandemic.

“It’s not the same opponent this week but it’ll be the back-to-back deal,” UNO coach Derrin Hansen said. “It’ll be good for us. But at the end of the day, regardless of outcomes, if we battle and we compete, we’ll be better coming out of those games.”

The last time the Mavs (2-5) took the floor, they suffered a 95-50 defeat at Kansas on Friday. After Colorado and Wyoming this week, they’ll take time off before playing at Kansas State on Dec. 29.

But perhaps the most important objective for UNO is to find a way to be at its best by the time Summit League play begins. And that includes getting healthy.