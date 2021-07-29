DEUCE
Hi I'm Deuce. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your... View on PetFinder
Despite winning just one national championship in the last 50 years, Texas is storming through college football like a Longhorn in a china shop. But the SEC won't be as forgiving, writes Dirk Chatelain.
A man who was wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at an Omaha Aldi in an apparent confrontation over masks.
A lawsuit contends that statements made by a special prosecutor were responsible for the suicide of Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner.
News of Texas and Oklahoma potentially joining the SEC dominated reporter questions at Big Ten media days. But in addition to the big story, here's what Sam McKewon saw and heard at the event.
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen loves Scott Frost’s offense, but the scheme met its match in the Big Ten. So how do you make it successful? That’s where offensive coordinator Matt Lubick comes in.
If you get vaccinated, you may prevent the virus from spreading and claiming another victim. Just as in the fight against polio, we need to unite as a nation and do what’s best for the common good.
Construction will begin soon on a pavilion that will add 42,000 square feet to the Joslyn Art Museum. The museum will close from spring 2022 until the pavilion is completed.
In a rare rebuke, a judge has overturned a conviction of a self-proclaimed witch doctor after finding that a prosecutor failed to disclose that a key witness was seeking immigration protections.
Chad McMahon, the former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, is accused of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence.
A high school kicker from Kansas who says he "can make every single kick inside of 60 yards" has been in contact with Nebraska coaches and has interest in playing for the Huskers.