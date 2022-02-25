I'm Dexter! Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Well, I'm the pup... View on PetFinder
The Nebraska women's basketball team was rocked Saturday afternoon with the news that assistant Chuck Love was being suspended with pay and guard Ashley Scoggin has been removed from the roster.
The immediate question of how the Huskers would respond after NU suspended associate head coach Chuck Love and removed starting guard Ashley Scoggin from the roster was a 23-point win.
William Watson III, a 2023 quarterback who committed to the Huskers, has the tools to be a true dual-threat QB. Is he better than Gretna's Zane Flores?
From the first girls state tournament to Garrett Grice's fourth title to five teams being crowned champions, history was made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament.
State Sen. Mike Groene says he is resigning from the Legislature and pulling out of a race for NU regent after reports emerged Friday that he photographed a female staff member without her permission.
Rumors may spread that the coach is leaving Omaha, but don't believe them. Especially not after his best coaching job at Creighton, or anywhere else, this season.
Fred Hoiberg's first memories of Chicago are positive, but as his Huskers travel to play Northwestern — mired in a 1-14 Big Ten season — the painful recollections return that resemble his time in Lincoln.
A day after Sen. Mike Groene said he would resign after admitting to photographing a former staff member, a fellow lawmaker called for an investigation into possible criminal violations.
Jerry Stine took one last trip back to Wheeler County to remember his years coaching. And there he realized the profound impact he had on a generation of Nebraskans.
A significant cold front is expected to drop into eastern Nebraska late Monday with below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills lasting throughout the week.
