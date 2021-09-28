3 delicious pumpkin recipes your entire family will love

• ½ teaspoon ground ginger

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¾ cup sugar

• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup pumpkin purée, canned

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup heavy cream

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Generously butter or oil a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

2. For brownie batter, melt together the butter and unsweetened chocolate in a medium-sized pot over low heat, stirring until smooth.

3. Remove from heat and stir in the cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add vanilla. Beat in the eggs by hand, one at a time, stirring quickly so they don’t have a chance to cook before they are blended in. Stir in the flour.

4. Scrape about three-fourths of the thick batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Set aside the pan and the remaining brownie batter (about 1 cup).