Another new Omaha restaurant combines Cajun crab and pho

A new eatery on Saddle Creek Road is a mashup of some interesting cuisines.

Cajun Crab & Pho recently opened in the former Hog Wild barbecue space at 348 N. Saddle Creek Road.

The menu features several varieties of pho, a Vietnamese beef noodle soup, along with other Vietnamese and Asian entrees such as lo mein, fried rice and vermicelli noodle salad plates.

In addition, the restaurant also serves boiled seafood with corn, egg and potato, including crawfish, crab and mussels. Lunch offerings include fried catfish, shrimp, oysters and calamari.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For the menu, visit cajuncrab-pho.com.

