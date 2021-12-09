 Skip to main content
Another new Omaha restaurant combines Cajun crab and pho
Check out some of our top picks for Asian restaurants in Omaha.

A new eatery on Saddle Creek Road is a mashup of some interesting cuisines.

Cajun Crab & Pho recently opened in the former Hog Wild barbecue space at 348 N. Saddle Creek Road.

The menu features several varieties of pho, a Vietnamese beef noodle soup, along with other Vietnamese and Asian entrees such as lo mein, fried rice and vermicelli noodle salad plates.

In addition, the restaurant also serves boiled seafood with corn, egg and potato, including crawfish, crab and mussels. Lunch offerings include fried catfish, shrimp, oysters and calamari.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For the menu, visit cajuncrab-pho.com.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

