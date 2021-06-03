Bring your appetite: Taste of Omaha will have more than 40 vendors

Taste of Omaha will bring together great foods and culinary delights for people from throughout the region to taste, relax and enjoy as a family activity in Elmwood Park. The event will also feature a Kid’s Zone, which will include comedians, magicians, balloons, bubbles, rides and much more.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Everything from funnel cakes to tacos to Cajun favorites will be available in one place this weekend at the 24th annual Taste of Omaha in Elmwood Park.
More than 40 food and drink vendors will be serving their best dishes at the event, which also will feature wine and beer gardens and live music in a variety of genres.
Performers include Peter Rivera, original lead singer and founder of the pop group Rare Earth, and Jay White, who portrays Neil Diamond in Las Vegas.
There also will be a family village with rides, magic and animal acts.
Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission, concerts and other activities are free.
See the full schedule at
www.tasteofomaha.info.
Photos: Construction of U.S. Swim Trials pools at CHI Heath Center
A member of the Omaha Fire Department fills the U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trials competition pool at CHI Heath Center on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Construction on the U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trials practice pool continues at CHI Heath Center on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trials competition pool begins being filled at CHI Heath Center on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
