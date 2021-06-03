Bring your appetite: Taste of Omaha will have more than 40 vendors

Everything from funnel cakes to tacos to Cajun favorites will be available in one place this weekend at the 24th annual Taste of Omaha in Elmwood Park.

More than 40 food and drink vendors will be serving their best dishes at the event, which also will feature wine and beer gardens and live music in a variety of genres.

Performers include Peter Rivera, original lead singer and founder of the pop group Rare Earth, and Jay White, who portrays Neil Diamond in Las Vegas.

There also will be a family village with rides, magic and animal acts.

Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission, concerts and other activities are free.

See the full schedule at www.tasteofomaha.info.

