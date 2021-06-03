 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bring your appetite: Taste of Omaha will have more than 40 vendors
0 comments
top story

Bring your appetite: Taste of Omaha will have more than 40 vendors

Taste of Omaha

Taste of Omaha will bring together great foods and culinary delights for people from throughout the region to taste, relax and enjoy as a family activity in Elmwood Park. The event will also feature a Kid’s Zone, which will include comedians, magicians, balloons, bubbles, rides and much more.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

Everything from funnel cakes to tacos to Cajun favorites will be available in one place this weekend at the 24th annual Taste of Omaha in Elmwood Park.

More than 40 food and drink vendors will be serving their best dishes at the event, which also will feature wine and beer gardens and live music in a variety of genres.

Performers include Peter Rivera, original lead singer and founder of the pop group Rare Earth, and Jay White, who portrays Neil Diamond in Las Vegas.

There also will be a family village with rides, magic and animal acts.

Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission, concerts and other activities are free.

See the full schedule at www.tasteofomaha.info.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert