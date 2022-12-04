Buckeye Bites an easy-to-make sweet and salty alternative to peanut butter balls

Every Christmas, peanut butter balls find their way onto my family’s must-make list. But they are my least favorite thing to make. The peanut butter middles are very sticky and hard to roll. After years of practice, you’d think I would have mastered the art of dipping them so they look pretty: at least they don’t have to look good to taste good.
This year, I wanted something with the same flavor profile but that would be easier to make. The sweet powdered sugar and peanut butter filling is balanced nicely with the salty pretzels and not-too-sweet chocolate. The peanut butter mixture is soft, but surprisingly not sticky at all. And these Buckeye Bites are much simpler to dip in chocolate than peanut butter balls. Win, win.
But the true test was how they’d taste. Would they be an acceptable replacement?
As quickly as they disappeared, I’d say we have another win.
People are also reading…
Buckeye Bites
1½ cups creamy peanut butter
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups powdered sugar
1 bag of square pretzels
3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper. Place about 60 square pretzels in an even layer on top. Set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the peanut butter and butter on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time, until it’s incorporated. The peanut butter mixture should be thick and slightly wet but not sticky.
3. Use a rounded teaspoon to roll the peanut butter mixture into balls. Place one ball of peanut butter on top of each pretzel prepared on the baking sheet. Once all balls are rolled, place another pretzel on top and gently press down to sandwich the peanut butter, being careful not to break the pretzels.
4. Once all sandwiches are made, combine the chocolate chips and oil in a large tall measuring cup and heat in the microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted.
5. One at a time, dip half of each peanut butter pretzel sandwich into the chocolate and place it back on the parchment paper. Repeat until all sandwiches are dipped. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is frozen.
6. Store in an air-tight container in a cool place for up to 5 days or in the freezer for a month.
Source: whatmollymade.com
World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Peanut butter whiskey is not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base.
Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store.
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …
Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.
The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.
The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.
The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.
Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.
Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.
If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.
If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two.
Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.
The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375