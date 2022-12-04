Buckeye Bites an easy-to-make sweet and salty alternative to peanut butter balls

Every Christmas, peanut butter balls find their way onto my family’s must-make list. But they are my least favorite thing to make. The peanut butter middles are very sticky and hard to roll. After years of practice, you’d think I would have mastered the art of dipping them so they look pretty: at least they don’t have to look good to taste good.

This year, I wanted something with the same flavor profile but that would be easier to make. The sweet powdered sugar and peanut butter filling is balanced nicely with the salty pretzels and not-too-sweet chocolate. The peanut butter mixture is soft, but surprisingly not sticky at all. And these Buckeye Bites are much simpler to dip in chocolate than peanut butter balls. Win, win.

But the true test was how they’d taste. Would they be an acceptable replacement?

As quickly as they disappeared, I’d say we have another win.

Buckeye Bites

1½ cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar

1 bag of square pretzels

3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper. Place about 60 square pretzels in an even layer on top. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the peanut butter and butter on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time, until it’s incorporated. The peanut butter mixture should be thick and slightly wet but not sticky.

3. Use a rounded teaspoon to roll the peanut butter mixture into balls. Place one ball of peanut butter on top of each pretzel prepared on the baking sheet. Once all balls are rolled, place another pretzel on top and gently press down to sandwich the peanut butter, being careful not to break the pretzels.

4. Once all sandwiches are made, combine the chocolate chips and oil in a large tall measuring cup and heat in the microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted.

5. One at a time, dip half of each peanut butter pretzel sandwich into the chocolate and place it back on the parchment paper. Repeat until all sandwiches are dipped. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is frozen.

6. Store in an air-tight container in a cool place for up to 5 days or in the freezer for a month.