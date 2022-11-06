Chocolate chip pumpkin bread a sweet taste of fall

Many years ago we received a loaf of chocolate chip pumpkin bread as a holiday gift. It was an instant hit with my kids and I went on a hunt for a recipe that would duplicate its pound cake-like quality and warm spice undertones.

After many trials and tinkering, this recipe has become one that stays at the front of the recipe book.

The oil gives this bread the moist pound cake-like texture and helps keep it fresh for several days. It makes two large loaves, but it freezes exceptionally well.

Cinnamon and nutmeg complement the pumpkin (make sure you use puree, not pie filling) and chocolate. Some people are not as fond of nutmeg; I’ve made this bread without and, while I prefer it with the nutmeg, it’s still tasty without it.

This quick bread is so simple to put together: two bowls, a little bit of stirring and then you can sit back and enjoy the scents of warm cinnamon and pumpkin filling your home as it bakes.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Makes 2 loaves

3 cups sugar

3½ cups flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1½ teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 can pumpkin puree

1 cup oil

4 eggs

2/3 cup water

2 cups chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl add sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking powder and baking soda and mix well.

3. In a smaller bowl, combine pumpkin, oil, eggs and water. Mix well.

4. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined.

5. Add chocolate chips.

6. Spray two full-sized bread pans with oil. Divide batter between pans.

7. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes.

Note: This will also make 8 mini loaves or 2 dozen muffins. Bake mini loaves about 30 to 35 minutes. For muffins, bake about 22 minutes.