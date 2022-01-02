 Skip to main content
Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home
0 comments

These festive chocolate bombs will make hot cocoa time a joy for your holiday crew.

Curling up with a steaming mug of hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a cold winter day.

And for the kiddos, it’s practically a rite of passage to see how many miniature marshmallows they can load into their cup of hot chocolate after an afternoon playing in the snow.

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p2.jpg

Homemade marshmallows can be cut into fun shapes using small cookie cutters. Here they top dairy-free hot chocolate.

But store-bought hot chocolate mixes and marshmallows don’t hold a candle to homemade versions, which are surprisingly easy to whip up and can be customized to your tastes. Hot cocoa mixes can be made in large batches and stored safely for a several months (if they last that long). The beauty of making your own is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.

Homemade marshmallows will keep for about three weeks, again, if they last that long. When they are fresh, they melt so easily into the hot drink that it adds an extra level of creaminess.

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p3.jpg

Homemade hot chocolate mixes are easy to make and are more rich and creamy than store-bought varieties. Dress them up with homemade marshmallows or stir sticks.

HOT CHOCOLATE MIX

Our standard hot chocolate mix is made with real grated chocolate for a rich, chocolatey flavor and cornstarch to make it thick and creamy.

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup 100% cocoa powder

1¼ cup milk powder

3 ounces grated 60% cocoa bar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Pinch cayenne pepper

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p11.jpg

Hot chocolate mix ingredients include: powdered milk, cornstarch, cocoa powder, grated dark chocolate bar, powdered sugar and cayenne.

1. Grate the chocolate with a fine grater or use a food processor.

2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl — powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk powder, grated chocolate, cornstarch, and spices. A whisk works best to stir them together.

3. Store it in an airtight container such as a glass jar for up to 6 months.

Single serving

1. Bring one cup of milk to a simmer in a microwave-safe mug.

2. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of cocoa mix to the milk — stir well to dissolve.

3. Return the mug to the microwave for an additional 30-45 seconds. This activates the cornstarch in the chocolate mix and makes the hot chocolate thick and creamy.

4. Top with more grated chocolate or marshmallows.

Adapted from veenaazmanov.com

* * *

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p13.jpg

Vegan Hot Chocolate mix, bottom, and Hot Chocolate mix

VEGAN HOT CHOCOLATE

For those on a vegan or dairy-free diet, this recipe is so easy to make. It makes a rich, dark chocolate drink. Simply add your favorite plant-based milk and enjoy. (We don’t recommend using water with this recipe.) We sampled this recipe with sweetened vanilla oat milk and lite unsweetened coconut milk. Both produced a lusciously creamy drink. I personally added about a ½ teaspoon monk fruit sweetener to the coconut milk as it was not quite sweet enough to me. But this is what I love about making my own mixes — I can control the level of sweetness.

For the dry mix

1 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

½ to ¾ cup sugar (see note)

¼ teaspoon salt

Optional add-in: ½ teaspoon cinnamon

For one serving of cocoa

1 to 2 tablespoons dry hot cocoa mix (this is very rich)

1 cup non-dairy milk

Vegan marshmallows, whip cream, or a cinnamon stick, to serve (optional)

1. For the dry mix: Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and process on high for 30 seconds, until smooth and fluffy. Transfer the mixture to a sealable glass jar and store it at room temperature for up to two months.

2. For one serving of cocoa: Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the dry mix to the bottom of a mug, depending on how rich you like your cocoa. Warm 1 cup of non-dairy milk on the stovetop or in the microwave, then pour over the cocoa mix. Stir well with a spoon or handheld milk frother, then top as desired and enjoy warm.

NOTE: You can use any type of granulated sweetener for this mix. We sampled the recipe using ½ cup of sugar which made a moderately sweet cocoa; use up to ¾ cup of sugar for sweeter cocoa.

Adapted from frommybowl.com

* * *

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p6.jpg

Homemade marshmallows melt easily in hot chocolate making the drink extra creamy.

A hot mug of cocoa is great on its own. But there are so many ways to take it to the next level.

Spiked Hot Chocolate

Spiked hot chocolate is like your favorite childhood drink all grown up. There are a number of liquors that pair exceptionally well with hot chocolate for a boozy option:

Spiced rum

Baileys Irish Cream

Kahlua’

Whiskey

Rumchata

Peppermint schnapps

Creme de cacao

Tia Maria

Brandy

Marshmallow vodka

Whipped cream vodka

Fireball Whiskey

* * *

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p4.jpg

A super fun twist on hot chocolate is a hot chocolate float. The ice cream melts adding an extra level of creaminess to the drink.

Hot Chocolate Float

Hot chocolate mix

Milk

Hot fudge

Ice cream: vanilla, chocolate, peppermint stick and mint chip are all great options

Optional: whipped cream

1. Warm hot fudge and dip the rim of a mug or pint jar.

2. Fill mug or jar 2/3 full with hot chocolate.

3. Add a scoop or two of your favorite ice cream flavor.

4. Top with whipped cream, if using.

* * *

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p14.jpg

Hot chocolate stir sticks are easy to make.

Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks

For an added bit of flavor for your hot chocolate, stir sticks are easy to make and will store for a couple of weeks.

¼ package white almond bark

¼ package chocolate flavored almond bark

Toppings: Crushed peppermint candy, dehydrated mini marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, toffee bits, etc.

6-inch cake pop sticks

Parchment paper

1. In the microwave, melt the almond bark. Heat for 30 seconds, stir and continue heating in 15-second intervals until melted.

2. Coat about 5 inches of the cake pop stick in almond bark.

3. Roll the stick in the topping of your choice.

4. Set coated stick on parchment paper to harden.

5. Add stick to hot chocolate. Let sit for a minute to melt, then stir into your drink.

Inspired by thebestblogrecipes.com

* * *

010222-owh-liv-hotcocoa-p9.jpg

Once cut, homemade marshmallows are tossed in powdered sugar to keep from sticking to each other.

Homemade Marshmallows

After you try these creamy, light-as-air homemade marshmallows, you’ll never want another one from the store.

.75 ounces unflavored gelatin, 3 envelopes

¾ cup cold water

2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cups light corn syrup

¼ cup water

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

1. Line a 9-by-9-inch pan with plastic wrap and lightly oil it using your fingers or non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. This will create marshmallows that are about 1 inch thick.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, sprinkle gelatin over ½ cup cold water. Soak for about 10 to 15 minutes.

3. While gelatin is soaking, combine sugar, corn syrup and ¼ cup water in a small saucepan. Over medium-high heat, whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil. As soon as it is boiling, set the timer and allow it to boil hard for 3 minutes without stirring. (Sugar should reach about 230 F)

4. Carefully pour the boiling syrup into soaked gelatin. Using the whisk attachment, turn on the mixer starting on low and gradually moving up to high speed. Add the salt and beat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until fluffy and mostly cooled, almost room temperature. After it reaches that stage, add the vanilla extract and beat to incorporate.

5. Grease a rubber spatula or silicone scraper with neutral oil and transfer the marshmallow mixture into the prepared pan. Use the spatula to spread the marshmallow evenly into the pan. Take another piece of lightly oiled plastic wrap and press lightly on top of the marshmallow, creating a seal. Let the mixture sit for a few hours, or overnight, until cooled and firmly set.

6. Sprinkle a cutting surface very generously with powdered sugar. Remove marshmallow from pan and lay on top of the sugar. Dust the top generously with powdered sugar as well. Use a large, sharp knife to cut into squares. Separate pieces and toss to coat all surfaces with powdered sugar. Optional is to cut shapes using small cookie cutters that are lightly greased.

7. Store in an airtight container.

Adapted from www.foodiewithfamily.com

