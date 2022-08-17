 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danny’s Bar & Grill becomes the Oky Doky

  • 0
Husker season subscription promos

Sign up today! Go to omaha.com/subscribe

A longtime bar on North 72nd Street has closed, and a new diner and lounge has taken its place.

Danny’s Bar & Grill is now the Oky Doky Diner & Lounge. It opened last week for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The menu includes breakfast favorites such as egg-filled tacos and burritos, pancakes, waffles and the provocatively named “Divorce Eggs.”

It also has chicken-fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and daily specials such as chicken and spaghetti, pork chops or a ribeye steak.

The interior was remodeled to make it look more like a diner.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert