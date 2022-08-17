Danny’s Bar & Grill becomes the Oky Doky

A longtime bar on North 72nd Street has closed, and a new diner and lounge has taken its place.

Danny’s Bar & Grill is now the Oky Doky Diner & Lounge. It opened last week for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The menu includes breakfast favorites such as egg-filled tacos and burritos, pancakes, waffles and the provocatively named “Divorce Eggs.”

It also has chicken-fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and daily specials such as chicken and spaghetti, pork chops or a ribeye steak.

The interior was remodeled to make it look more like a diner.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.