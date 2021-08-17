Did someone say doughnuts? Find some of the best at these area shops.

Doughnuts can be a great dessert as well as a breakfast option. Really, do we need to excuse to enjoy them?

Here are a few places to try, and a favorite doughnut from each:

Pettit’s Pastry, 502 N. 16th St. and 311 N. 114th St. Old-school goodness with several varieties of doughnuts and pastries. https://www.facebook.com/pettits-pastry/

Favorite doughnut: Owner Mark Pettit is partial to the cake doughnut with chocolate frosting. Who wouldn’t be?

Olsen Bake Shop, 1708 S. 10th St. Another traditional bakery with scores of longtime fans. https://www.facebook.com/Olsen-Bake-Shop

Favorite doughnut: “I eat them all,” said Deb Olsen, but she admits that she’s fond of the sour cream, sold only on Wednesdays and Fridays. If you want one today, come early on what she calls “National Crazy Day.”

Bob’s Donuts, 3824 Farnam St. A trendy Blackstone District shop that also sells chicken. eatbobsdonuts.com