Did someone say doughnuts? Find some of the best at these area shops.
Doughnuts can be a great dessert as well as a breakfast option. Really, do we need to excuse to enjoy them?

Here are a few places to try, and a favorite doughnut from each:

Pettit’s Pastry, 502 N. 16th St. and 311 N. 114th St. Old-school goodness with several varieties of doughnuts and pastries. https://www.facebook.com/pettits-pastry/

Favorite doughnut: Owner Mark Pettit is partial to the cake doughnut with chocolate frosting. Who wouldn’t be?

Olsen Bake Shop, 1708 S. 10th St. Another traditional bakery with scores of longtime fans. https://www.facebook.com/Olsen-Bake-Shop

Favorite doughnut: “I eat them all,” said Deb Olsen, but she admits that she’s fond of the sour cream, sold only on Wednesdays and Fridays. If you want one today, come early on what she calls “National Crazy Day.”

Bob’s Donuts, 3824 Farnam St. A trendy Blackstone District shop that also sells chicken. eatbobsdonuts.com

Favorite doughnut: Employee Teresa Banfield likes the Boston cream pie version: “The cream inside is just delicious.”

Sunrize Donuts, 17676 Welch Plaza. The original was founded by a family in Fremont. You can learn their story at sunrizedonuts.com

Favorite doughnut: For employee Mikayla Paulson, it’s cinnamon crumb by a mile.

Square Donut, 15825 West Maple Road. It opened during the pandemic and quickly became popular. It just returned after a month off because of COVID-19. And, said worker Jessie Briley, it’s still crazy busy. squaredonutomaha.com

Favorite doughnut: Chocolate-top raised and blueberry cake. Briley couldn’t pick just one.

chris.christen@owh.com

Twitter: @cchristenOWH

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

