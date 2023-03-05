Capri Italian restaurant at 17330 West Center Road has closed.

It had been attached to the Tanner’s sports bar, which is now using that space as a party room, according to the Grow Omaha newsletter.

A post on the Capri Facebook page says owners plan to reopen the restaurant at a location not far from the original outlet.

Rebranded as Capri Italian Steakhouse, it should open sometime later this year, they said.

Czech Inn opens

Infusion Little Bohemia reopened on Thursday as the Czech Inn.

The neighborhood tavern at 1406 S. 13th St. is offering daily drink specials and free popcorn, and guests are free to bring their own food and snacks.

The bar also has sports on TV and keno.

As part of their grand opening celebration, patrons who drop by during the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament will have the opportunity to win a Creighton Bluejays Bud Light neon sign by entering their names into a drawing.

The winner will be announced at halftime of the National Championship game on April 3.

All of the tournament games will be on TVs at the bar.

For more information about Czech Inn, go to facebook.com/CzechInnBar.

New Old Market restaurant

Cibo Vino will open soon in the Old Market.

It will be in the former location of J’s on Jackson, and, later Brewery Town and the Collins at 1101 Jackson St.

The Italian restaurant is seeking job applicants at its website, cibovinoomaha.com. You also can fill out a form to receive email updates there.

The website didn’t give an exact date the restaurant would open. The company filed its trade name with the Nebraska Secretary of State on Jan. 5 of this year.

Bocce ball league

La Casa Pizzaria West Pacific Springs, 610 S. 168th St., is starting its bocce ball league registration earlier this year due to demand.

The restaurant will have leagues in the spring (late May-June), summer (mid-July-August) and fall (September and October), playing on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with the possibility of expanding to Tuesday if necessary.

Leagues are limited to 12 teams so you should sign up as soon as possible.

To join or for more information, call 402-506-6868.

Wine dinners planned

Nicola Biscardo, a winemaker and wine ambassador, will be in Omaha soon for two wine dinners.

At Dolce, 12317 West Maple Road, he will talk about some of the wines he makes with his family and the five wines he holds closest to his heart. There will be a five-course tasting menu and five wines. The event is at 5 p.m. March 14. Cost: $150 per person. Reservations: 402-964-2212.

At Dante, 16901 Wright Plaza, 25 guests will learn about 10 wines before enjoying a family-style dinner with Biscardo. Italian wine professional Adam Weber will choose the 10 wines from Biscardo’s portfolio. The event is at 5:30 p.m. March 15. Cost: $125 per person. Reservations: danteomaha.com

Beer and cookie pairings

If you haven’t heard, it’s Girl Scout cookie season. You have until March 20 to stock up on Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, and all your favorites.

Site-1 Brewing is helping you out this week. To honor International Women’s Day on Wednesday, they will host Girl Scouts selling cookies from 4 to 6 p.m. at both locations: 2566 Farnam St. and the Taproom at 2511 N. 204th St. Suite 101 in Elkhorn.

But to celebrate even further, the brewery will offer suggested Girl Scout cookie and beer flight pairings all day. You heard that right, Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairings are a delicious spin for America’s favorite treat.

While it might sound like an odd pairing at first, beer and Girl Scout cookies compliment and highlight each other. You might want to try one of these pairings: Trefoils (formerly called Shortbreads) with Quasar Kolsch, a German-style lager; Caramel deLites with Object K, a malty ale; or Lemonades with Star Burst, a fruity IPA.

Site-1 Brewing is open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information, visit site1brewing.com.

Bennington sports bar

Big Red Neighborhood Grill & Sport Bar is coming soon to Bennington, according to a Facebook Post. The new location, at 156th and Ida Streets, will be the chain’s sixth location, joining Omaha, Norfolk, Fremont and two in Lincoln.

The sports bar features a variety of foods including Buffalo wings, burgers, wraps and bacon macaroni and cheese.

They are now taking applications for all positions at bigredgrill.com. Find more information on their Facebook page at facebook.com/bigredgrill.

World-Herald staff writer Kiley Cruse contributed to this report.