Dining Notes: Dave's Hot Chicken opens on Jan. 13 in midtown Omaha

Omaha’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken will open Jan. 13.

The fast-food restaurant, at 335 N. Saddle Creek Road, serves fried chicken at heat levels ranging from “no spice” to “reaper” and offers kale slaw, mac and cheese, crispy fries and cheese fries as sides.

The chain plans to open five locations in Nebraska over four years. They will be split between Lincoln and Omaha. Each one will employ between 40 and 50 workers.

Dave’s started in 2017 as a pop-up in a parking lot. Following its success, chef Dave Kopushyan and three others opened a brick-and-mortar location in East Hollywood, California. They partnered with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps and movie producer John Davis in 2019 to franchise across the U.S. and beyond.

Hours at the Omaha location will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit daveshotchicken.com for more information.

New Papillion Legion eatery

The Monarch Grill by La Paz is the latest restaurant to open in American Legion Post 32 in Papillion.

It replaces the Poppin’ Smoke Southern Grill, which was operated by Chip Holland, former proprietor of The Tired Texan, a popular barbecue restaurant in southwest Omaha. Holland’s restaurant replaced Moran’s Grill, which moved to Highway 370 and Twin Creek Drive.

All that took place over a couple of years.

The owners of La Paz in Lincoln are behind the new post restaurant. La Paz has been serving Mexican food for 30 years, six of which have been under the new owners.

Its menu features a wide variety of appetizers, an award-winning potato chorizo soup, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flautas, fajitas and some north-of-the-border selections. It also offers some vegetarian choices.

The Monarch Grill will open to the public on Jan. 13. The post is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

To see a complete menu, go to facebook.com/americanlegionpost32.

Kamp Blackstone adds one

If you’re craving gourmet hot dogs and tater tots, and you need to stop at the convenience store for toothpaste afterwards, head to Kamp Blackstone at 36th and Farnam Streets.

You can buy all those things at Kamp Concessions, the newest tenant in the space formerly known as The Switch Food & Beer Hall.

In addition to the aforementioned items, you can get popcorn, sweet pretzels, chicken sandwiches, nachos, candy, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes and more.

The idea is to make it a bodega-style one-stop shop. The food has gotten rave reviews on social media.

With the bar and the hamburger stand that opened previously, Kamp Blackstone appears to be shaping up nicely. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it’s closed.

I’m wondering what’s coming next. You can keep up with what’s new at facebook.com/kampblackstone.

No more Lettuce Express

Many New Year’s resolutions took a hit before 2023 even started.

Lettuce Express, a fresh salad restaurant near 145th Street and West Maple Road, permanently closed at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Opening during the pandemic, it served salads with a variety of veggies and proteins.

According to Facebook, Oklahoma Joe’s will open up in the Lettuce Express space this spring.

The Winery near Westroads reopens

The Winery is back at 741 N. 98th St., on the corner of the Clocktower Village strip mall across from Westroads Shopping Center.

It originally was launched in 1986 and had been open for more than 30 years before it closed in 2018.

New owners Holly Jones and Julie Hockney brought back the original deli menu and approachable wine selections while giving the shop a fresh look. It was known for its chicken salads, lettuce salads and deli sandwiches, including a Reuben.

The space is available for private parties. And you can order online at toasttab.com for pickup, where the full menu is posted.

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it’s closed.