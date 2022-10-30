 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dining Notes: Noli's Pizzeria in Gretna open again after retooling business model

Noli’s Pizzeria’s Gretna location is open once again after staffing shortages and the move to make it a full-service restaurant were addressed.

 HAILEY STOLZE, GRETNA BREEZE

A Gretna pizza restaurant that temporarily closed to retool its operation is now open again.

Noli’s Pizzeria said it’s back “and ready to rock” in a Facebook post on Wednesday. It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. on weekdays; and 4 to 10 p.m. (for now) on weekends, according to the post.

The owners closed a couple of months ago to hire more staff and make the transition to a full-service restaurant. They said feedback from the Gretna community and staffing issues prompted the move.

They also launched a new menu, with several appetizers, panino sandwiches, five pasta dishes, salads and, of course, pizza.

The restaurant is at 11832 Standing Stone Drive in Gretna. Check out www.facebook.com/nolisgretna to learn more.

PappaRoti has new savory snacks, new winter hours

There’s a new snack menu at PappaRoti, 723 N. 114th St.

Known for its popular coffee buns, fruit smoothies and aromatic karak tea with cardamom and saffron, the shop is now offering onion rings, cheese sticks, jalapeno poppers, classic chicken wings and chicken nuggets.

It also has new winter hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

For a full menu and other information, go to papparoti.us.

A Foreign Taste launches Thursday prix-fixe menu

Thursdays are prix-fixe days at A Foreign Taste, 14242 Fort St.

An exclusive three-course dinner is served in the evening. Diners pick each course and the restaurant’s staff will pick a wine to pair with the food.

For $35, patrons will receive a salad or arancini, seasonal fish or mushroom and ricotta ravioli, creme brûlée or chocolate crémeux and one glass of wine.

Reservations are encouraged at aforeigntaste.com.

The restaurant has brunch and dinner menus, plus a happy hour. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to noon and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

The full menu is available at aforeigntaste.com.

Julio’s Tex-Mex opens second location

The Julio’s Tex-Mex location at 114th Street and West Dodge Road is up and running after a soft opening last week.

Julio's Tex-Mex owner Brett Clure bought the rights to the restaurant's name and recipes when the local chain’s last location, at 123rd Street and West Center Road, closed in 2020.

Owner Brett Clure brought the popular restaurant back to Omaha when he opened his first Julio’s near 192nd and Q Streets in July. He bought the rights to the Julio’s name and recipes after the local chain’s last restaurant closed in 2020. At the chain’s peak, it had 11 Julio’s outlets in Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines.

The menu is similar to the original, with favorites such The Works nachos, mentioned this week on Facebook by a longtime Julio’s fan.

“Hasn’t changed a bit!” she posted.

The newest Julio’s is at the Miracle Hills shopping center in the former location of Jack & Mary’s, which closed due to the pandemic. A complete menu is at julios.com.

Bull Moose to host whiskey tasting this week

The Bull Moose, a neighborhood bar at 3548 Center St., will have a whiskey tasting event from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Six spirits — including pours from Woodinville, George Dickel and Bulleit — will be featured in the event, led by expert Kari Korenchen.

Tickets, $25, cover the whiskey and the class. An order form will be available that night to purchase bottles at the retail prices.

Go to eventbrite.com/e/whiskey-tasting-at-the-bull-moose to reserve your spot.

Bacon, Bourbon & Brews tickets on sale now

Speaking of spirits, it’s almost time for Bacon, Bourbon & Brews once again.

The Nebraska Pork Producers event, Nov. 11 in Lincoln, will feature a chef-inspired five-course dinner paired with bourbon drinks.

Josh Hoyer, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will sing, and Kip Givens from Whiskey University will talk about all things bourbon.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:15. The event is at the Single Barrel in the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in Lincoln.

Tickets are $125 per person and are available at nepork.org.

