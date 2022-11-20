Dining Notes: Popular Kinaara restaurant opens in new location at Regency Shopping Center

A popular Indian restaurant has completed its move to the Regency Shopping Center near 102nd Street and West Dodge Road.

Kinaara had a soft opening Monday through Thursday for friends and family and offered takeout for others. It had its grand opening in the new space on Friday.

It’s partnering with Jukes Ale Works and Nebraska Brewing Co. to serve craft beers in its new full bar after having a special dinner to figure out pairings. Diners who enjoy korma, for instance, will now know what beer to order.

Though it’s difficult to get too excited about this now, it also has a new patio for warm weather.

Reports on social media from people who have been at the new site say the menu includes several new dishes such as a chili chicken appetizer and a vegan curry, along with favorites such as butter chicken, rosemary garlic naan and masala fries.

The restaurant’s new address is 120 Regency Parkway. A full menu is at kinaaraomaha.com.

Church’s Chicken opens in west Omaha

Lines of cars were backed up at the drive-thru window when Church’s Chicken finally opened in Omaha this week.

For months, fans have been watching construction on the restaurant at 4042 N. 168th St. and calling the newspaper to see if we knew when it would open. (News flash: We didn’t).

It advertises Texas-style chicken, with “big portions, bold flavors and warm welcomes.” It was founded across the street from the Alamo in San Antonio in 1952 and now has franchises all over the world.

The new Omaha restaurant is its only outlet in Nebraska.

The menu features chicken combos, dinners, sandwiches and strips, with sides such as fried okra, corn on the cob and honey butter biscuits.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit churchs.com for more information.

Puerto Rican restaurant opens in south-central Omaha

Elie’s Chinchorro Caribbean Bistro now is open at 3020 S. 32nd Ave., close to the former Lo Sole Mio restaurant.

The restaurant serves Puerto Rican cuisine such as fried chicken rind appetizers; mofongo, a plantain dish with chicken, seafood or other protein; Cubano sandwiches and other entrees you likely won’t find elsewhere in Omaha.

Award-winning Chef Elie Berchal owns the restaurant, which is in a storefront leased from former Lo Sole Mio restaurateurs Don and Marie Losole. Their Italian restaurant closed earlier this year and soon will be replaced by another Italian eatery.

After last week’s soft opening, hours at Elie’s Chinchorro will be 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Check out the menu at chinchorroboricuaomaha.com.

Food delivery service opening a cafe at Millwork Commons

Clean Slate Food Co., an Omaha business that offers a weekly meal delivery service, is opening a cafe in north downtown next month.

It will be at Millwork Commons in the Ashton Building, 1229 Millwork Ave.

The company tailors its meals to suit the needs of diners, such as allergy concerns. It has a dedicated 100% plant-based menu. Examples from last week’s lineup include corn chowder, pad thai, a mushroom risotto bowl and a cherry cobbler parfait, with both vegetarian and meat options.

The new cafe, which is right next to the building’s dock, will offer hot meals to eat on site or take home. Prepared and packaged meals will also be available for purchase.

Hours and an opening date have not been announced. The company’s website is cleanslatefoodco.com.

Scooter’s donates more than $200,000 for breast cancer research

Customers at Scooter’s Coffee outlets in 28 states bought more than 333,000 Courage Cookies in October to support the chain’s annual breast cancer research fundraiser.

Scooter’s donated a portion of the proceeds from the sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund studies and advocacy. Company representatives presented a $203,060 check to the group in New York City last week.

This is the third year Scooter’s raised funds for the charity. The sugar cookies with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles have become a favorite with customers.

Nachos Navidad, and aid to charities, return to Taco John’s

Festive red, green and yellow Nachos Navidad are coming back to all Taco John’s locations for the holidays.

The cheery multicolored chips are topped with seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream to make the treat that’s become uber popular with customers at this time of year.

They’re on the menu through Dec. 29, and during that time, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from sale of the nachos to charities selected by local franchises. This year, community recipients will include Toys for Tots, Food Bank of Iowa, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, local first-responder groups and more.

The nachos — and the donations — have been around for nearly three decades and have raised millions of dollars for charities in the 22 states that have Taco John’s franchises.

Wine dinner set for Monday at Gorat’s Steak House

Gorat’s Steak House is having a “Wines of the World” dinner on Monday.

The restaurant will pair a variety of wines with a “Flavors of Fall” menu for $90 plus tax. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30.

Reservations are required at 402-551-3733 because seating is limited.

The restaurant is at 4917 Center St. You can view a menu at goratsomaha.com.