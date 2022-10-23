Dining Notes: Stokes in the Old Market closed for good

Stokes Bar and Grill’s Old Market location of closed for good at the end of business on Saturday.

Owners announced the closing Wednesday evening on social media, calling it a difficult decision.

“From the thousands of Omaha visitors to the many locals we have met, we will cherish the long-term friendships made with all,” they said on a Facebook post.

“Thank you for all of your support over the years.”

They also thanked their “many amazing staff members.”

The restaurant is known for its take on Tex-Mex cuisine, including a steak and mushroom enchilada, roasted corn chowder, Caesar salad, brisket tacos and three spicy pasta dishes.

Four restaurants to have week of specials

Eateries under the umbrella of Omaha Restaurants Inc. are offering three-course dinners for $29.95 through next Sunday.

Participants in Omaha Restaurants Inc. Restaurant Week are Twisted Fork Grill & Bar, 1014 Howard St.; Stokin’ Goat, 15805 West Maple Road No. 8249; Stokes West, 13615 California St.; and Taxi’s Grille & Bar, 1822 N. 120th St.

The courses are appetizers, entrees and desserts. Reservations are recommended.

For more information on the group, visit restaurantsinc.net.

Grecian Gyros celebrates 30th anniversary

A Mediterranean restaurant in Papillion will celebrate its 30th birthday Saturday with a customer appreciation day.

Grecian Gyros, 839 Tara Plaza, will offer 30% off purchases all day, plus complimentary cake and other goodies for customers.

Its menu includes classic gyros, chicken shawarma, spanakopita, hummus, Greek salad, baklava and some American favorites such as burgers and fries.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Go to greciangyros.net for other hours and a complete menu.

Baker launches fourth annual Thanksgiving bake sale

Busy Bee Baking Co. is raising funds for the 50 Mile March with its fourth annual Thanksgiving bake sale.

Owner Jodi Jefferson and her mom, Geri Rehrs, are partnering with Thrivent Financial on the sale.

They’re giving 100% of the proceeds to the march, in which people walk 50 or more miles from Lincoln to Omaha to raise funds for veterans who need assistance finding homes and mental health care. The walk also shines light on the challenges they face.

Available baked goods, perfect for Thanksgiving dinner, include pumpkin pie, southern bourbon pecan pie, bread pudding with peach praline sauce, carrot cake cupcakes and pumpkin whoopie pies.

Orders are due no later than Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 23. For more information and to order, visit the Busy Bee Baking Co. Facebook page.

Fazoli’s marks National Breadstick Day with freebies

Throw carb caution to the curb next week.

Fazoli’s is celebrating National Breadstick Day from Friday through Oct. 30 with an app-based special.

If you enter the code BREADSTICKS on the promo section of the app, you’ll unlock not one, but six of the free, carby treats.

The fast-food Italian eatery is known for its hot, buttery breadsticks.

Local Fazoli’s outlets are at 2434 S. 132nd St., 8002 Cass St., 8017 S. 84th St. in La Vista, 2012 Pratt Ave. in Bellevue and 3134 Dial Drive in Council Bluffs.

See a menu at fazolis.com.