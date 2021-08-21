Entertainment Notes: Brownie Bar owners contemplate second location

Joslyn Art Museum has a new temporary visitors entrance on its north side as work begins on the Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion.

Workers have created a construction zone that closes all entrances on the east side of the building. The zone also closes access to the museum’s Dodge Street entrance and exit drive, so all visitors must use the 24th Street entrance on the west side of the museum grounds.

A colorful mural at the temporary entrance gives patrons a scenic route. Teen artists in the Joslyn’s Kent Bellow Mentoring Program created the piece, called “Typographic Tunnel.”

The mural runs the entire walkway from the door to the check-in desk. It was inspired by satellite imagery of Nebraska landscapes and includes patterns, symbols and textures the young artists found in the museum and abstracted to reflect their own styles.

Program participants who created the mural are Scar Connor, Chloe Johnson, Lauren Kastrup and Melana Turley. Rebecca Harrison, a founding member of the South Omaha Mural Project, was their mentor.