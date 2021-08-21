Entertainment Notes: Brownie Bar owners contemplate second location

I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind having a Brownie Bar a couple of blocks from home.
The original Brownie Bar opened in 2019 at 12th and Leavenworth Streets, and owners have announced on Facebook that they’re hoping to add a second shop next year.
They’re asking people to help select the zip code in which the new store should be located. The options are 68114, 68144 or 68154.
You can vote at browniebar.com until Sept. 5.
The shop sells traditional, blonde and dark chocolate brownies with a variety of frostings, drizzles and other toppings.
Sebastian’s Southern Crab on track to open next month
A new seafood and soul food restaurant is taking over the former JC Mandarin spot on North 98th Street in a strip mall across from Westroads.
Owners Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels — who are cousins — expect to have a soft opening at the end of September. The space now is being renovated.
Burtin said they’ve engaged a chef who has worked in other area restaurants, but he wasn’t ready to reveal who it is.
The duo, with roots in Arkansas, chose the cuisine because “we love it,” Burtin said, adding that the soul food side of the menu — fried fish, chicken and okra, for example — “is part of our family background.”
Other items on the menu include seafood boils, gumbo, shrimp and grits, macaroni and cheese and greens
The restaurant already has a website: sebastianssoutherncrab.com.
Brigit St. Brigit returns in September from pandemic break“The Dresser” will premiere Sept. 10 at the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Company, opening the theater’s 29th season.
The play by Ronald Harwood is its first production after a pandemic shutdown. It’s the story of a personal assistant who struggles to keep an aging actor’s life in order. It was made into a 1983 film starring Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay.
Cast members at BSB are John Durbin, Cork Ramer, Carrie Nath, Charleen Willoughby, Katt Walsh, Jeremy Earl, Michael Lyon and Stan Tracey.
You can reserve tickets at 402-502-4910 beginning Monday. The show is at First Central Congregational United Church of Christ near 36th and Farnam Streets. It runs through Sept. 26.
For more information, go to facebook.com/BSBTheatre.
Voices AMPLIFIED! to return for second season
The focus will be on Black and Latinx artists when Voices AMPLIFIED! begins again in September.
First up in the Omaha Performing Arts series will be a celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16. The event, on the Holland Center lawn, will feature live music, salsa lessons and food.
Omaha Performing Arts launched Voices AMPLIFIED! last fall as part of its commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity. Last season, Black artists reflected on history and racial inequality to encourage social justice and dialogue in the community.
This year, artists will examine the shared experiences of the Black and Latinx people, all of whom have faced barriers and exclusion.
The Mexican Independence Day program will feature music performances by Alexis Arai y Grupo Latino and Jarabe Mexicano. Mariachi Omaha and Porifiro Folkloric Dance also are on the lineup.
The rest of the schedule:
» “Amplifying Black Women in the Sciences,” February date and location to be determined. Wildlife ecologist and conservationist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will host a panel discussion about advancing opportunities for Black women in scientific fields. She also will present “The Secret Life of Bears,” part of Omaha Performing Arts National Geographic Live!, on Feb. 15 at the Holland.
» “The Story of Afro-Colombians Through Dance” with dance troupe Sankofa Danzafro, March 2-4, location to be determined. Troupe members will lead workshops focused on Afro-Colombian dances from Colombia’s north and south Pacific regions, and music workshops exploring specific Afro-Colombian rhythms. Sankofa Danzafro will also perform at the Orpheum Theater on March 4.
» “Fusing Music and Story” with Las Cafeteras, March 29 and 30, location to be determined. The Los Angeles group, which fuses Afro-Mexican beats, rhythm and rhyme, will offer free music workshops. Las Cafeteras will be in concert on March 30 at the Holland Center.
» “The Unsung Stories of Black Women,” with a showing of the documentary “20 Feet From Stardom” and a subsequent discussion, May 26, location to be determined. Lisa Fischer, whose story was featured in the Oscar-winning film about longtime backup singers, will perform at the Holland Center that night.
» “Omaha’s Forgotten Century,” finale event. June 25, Holland Center. Omaha choreographer Ray Mercer will create a 60-minute musical theater performance that features artists based in New York and Omaha.
For more information, visit o-pa.com.
Mural makes new Joslyn entrance a scenic route
Joslyn Art Museum has a new temporary visitors entrance on its north side as work begins on the Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion.
Workers have created a construction zone that closes all entrances on the east side of the building. The zone also closes access to the museum’s Dodge Street entrance and exit drive, so all visitors must use the 24th Street entrance on the west side of the museum grounds.
A colorful mural at the temporary entrance gives patrons a scenic route. Teen artists in the Joslyn’s Kent Bellow Mentoring Program created the piece, called “Typographic Tunnel.”
The mural runs the entire walkway from the door to the check-in desk. It was inspired by satellite imagery of Nebraska landscapes and includes patterns, symbols and textures the young artists found in the museum and abstracted to reflect their own styles.
Program participants who created the mural are Scar Connor, Chloe Johnson, Lauren Kastrup and Melana Turley. Rebecca Harrison, a founding member of the South Omaha Mural Project, was their mentor.
All Joslyn permanent collections and special exhibition galleries remain open, as do the gift shop and “Art Works: A Place for Curiosity.” That will change in spring 2022, when the museum will close to the public until the pavilion is finished sometime in 2024.
Tenor to present eclectic concert in Brownville series
A singer who has appeared with the BBC Orchestra and the Santa Fe Opera, among many other celebrated musical groups, will perform Aug. 29 in the Brownville (Nebraska) Concert Series.
Tenor William Ferguson will perform a program that spans several languages and genres, from Baroque masters to selections from the American Songbook.
A native of Richmond, Virginia, he has performed in the series before and has sung with the Omaha Symphony as well. He plays the role of Brian on the recording and DVD of “Not the Messiah,” an oratorio based on Monty Python’s “Life of Brian” recorded live at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Tickets for the 2 p.m. concert are $25 for adults and $16 for students. They’re available at brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331. Those who attend are asked to wear masks.
Hey, matey! The Midwest Pirate Fest is back in Bellevue
A bevy of birds will take flight this weekend at the Bellevue Berry Farm.
The Midwest Pirate Fest is returning to the venue on Saturday and Sunday with the theme “Fowl Adventures.” The featured act is “The Raptor’s Keep,” with owls, hawks and other birds of prey dazzling onlookers several times each day,
The festival also will include two scavenger hunts, a treasure hunt with a $100 bounty and five performance stages.
There will be sword play, food, a rum tasting and artisan vendors.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and younger. Children 2 and younger are free.
Tickets are available at the door, but you can avoid lines by ordering at MWPIrateFest.com or Facebook.com/MidwestPirateFest.
