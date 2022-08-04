Ethiopian coffee shop offers unique treat in midtown Omaha

Chances are, you’ve never been to an authentic Ethiopian coffee ceremony.
You can change that at Lucy Ethiopian Coffee, a new business 421 N. Saddle Creek Road, next to Godfather’s Pizza.
The ceremony is a core cultural custom in both Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many households routinely invite friends, relatives, neighbors and other visitors for coffee each day with a recurring ritual that is considered to be an honor.
The woman of the household uses a special process to brew the drink. At Lucy, the ceremony is performed for three people for $14.99 or $29.99 for six. Ethiopian coffee is known for its bright fruited and floral flavors.
“Great spot for authentic Ethiopian coffee, with amazing service and presentation,” says a testimonial on the shop’s website. “Highly recommended.”
Lucy Ethiopian Coffee sells the brew by the cup, and has a wide variety of coffee drinks, both hot and cold. It also serves breakfast, pastries, smoothies and fresh juice.
It’s open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Visit lucyethiopiancoffeeshop.com.
