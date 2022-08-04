 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ethiopian coffee shop offers unique treat in midtown Omaha

  • 0

Chances are, you’ve never been to an authentic Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

You can change that at Lucy Ethiopian Coffee, a new business 421 N. Saddle Creek Road, next to Godfather’s Pizza.

The ceremony is a core cultural custom in both Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many households routinely invite friends, relatives, neighbors and other visitors for coffee each day with a recurring ritual that is considered to be an honor.

The woman of the household uses a special process to brew the drink. At Lucy, the ceremony is performed for three people for $14.99 or $29.99 for six. Ethiopian coffee is known for its bright fruited and floral flavors.

“Great spot for authentic Ethiopian coffee, with amazing service and presentation,” says a testimonial on the shop’s website. “Highly recommended.”

People are also reading…

Lucy Ethiopian Coffee sells the brew by the cup, and has a wide variety of coffee drinks, both hot and cold. It also serves breakfast, pastries, smoothies and fresh juice.

It’s open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Visit lucyethiopiancoffeeshop.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert