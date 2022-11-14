Fall Caramel Corn a sweet treat for autumn days and nights

Fall Caramel Corn is a great treat for cozying up by the fireplace. It features salty popcorn, creamy caramel and sweet chocolate. So very delicious and easy to make!

What kind of popcorn should you use?

Popcorn made from scratch on the stove is your best option. You can also use microwave popcorn, but you should use a type that has no butter flavoring added.

How long will the popcorn last?

This popcorn treat definitely tastes the best the day it’s made but will keep for a few days in an airtight container.

Fall Caramel Corn

½ cup popcorn kernels

2 to 3 tablespoons oil

Salt (to taste)

1 cup butter

1¼ cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

CANDY OPTIONS

Mini or regular Rolos

Mini Reese’s peanut butter cups

Reese’s Pieces

Any flavor M&M candy (Brown, Yellow, Red, Orange)

1. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil to a medium/large pan with a lid. The oil should generously cover the bottom of the pan.

2. Heat the pan over medium-high heat.

3. Add 3 test popcorn kernels in the pan and put on the lid.

4. After you hear the test kernels pop, take off the lid. Remove the test pieces, add ½ cup popcorn kernels to the pan and put the lid back on.

5. Allow the popcorn to pop.

6. Gently slide the pan around on the burner during the first few minutes of the process to avoid burning the kernels.

7. Take the pan off the heat when the sound of kernels popping slows down. (This should only take 3 to 4 minutes.) Salt the popcorn while it’s hot so it sticks better.

8. After the popcorn is popped remove all of the un-popped kernels and put 10 cups into a roasting pan. Put in a 200 F oven to keep warm while making the caramel sauce.

9. Melt 1 cup of butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.

10. Add 1¼ cup of light brown sugar. Stir until thoroughly mixed with the melted butter.

11. Stirring continuously, bring the butter and sugar mixture up to a low boil. When it reaches a boil allow it to cook for 3½ minutes without stirring.

12. After boiling for 3½ minutes, add the vanilla and stir for one more minute.

13. Take the caramel mixture off the heat and immediately add the baking soda.

14. Stir the mixture. This will cause the caramel to change colors and foam up a bit.

15. Slowly pour about a third of the caramel mixture over the salted popcorn.

16. Gently fold the mixture in with the popcorn. Continue to add the caramel mixture a bit at a time, stirring between each addition. The popcorn should be completely covered in the warm caramel corn mixture.

17. Pour the popcorn out onto a cookie sheet covered with aluminum foil.

18. Let the popcorn cool a little and then sprinkle with your candy mix-ins. We chose to add Rolos, peanut butter M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces.