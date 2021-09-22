Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes.
Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com
Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried pickles. Immediately. And there’s plenty to order after that: A couple of our faves are the Bacon Gouda Pork Chop and the Hot Roast Beef Plate. And the Apple Pear Crisp? Yum. twistedforksaloon.com
Orsi’s Bakery, 621 Pacific St. — Pizza that is spicy with toppings that are plentiful. Best of all, it has a crust you’d expect from a pizza joint that has “bakery” in its name. It’s been around since 1919, which speaks volumes. orsisbakery.com
Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St. — The pizza comes delightfully blistered from the extremely hot oven, and it’s topped with carefully curated local meats and cheeses. Same goes for the pasta. Try the Shaved Brussels Salad, no matter how you think you feel about Brussels sprouts. goviafarina.com
Saigon Surface, 324 S. 14th St. — They have the crispiest egg rolls on the planet, seriously, with an unusual and wonderful sweet dipping sauce. Try the Crispy Drunken Chicken (also as crispy as it comes) and Vietnamese Shaken Beef (rich yet fairly light served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber slices). saigonsurface.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267