Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes.

Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com

Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried pickles. Immediately. And there’s plenty to order after that: A couple of our faves are the Bacon Gouda Pork Chop and the Hot Roast Beef Plate. And the Apple Pear Crisp? Yum. twistedforksaloon.com

Orsi’s Bakery, 621 Pacific St. — Pizza that is spicy with toppings that are plentiful. Best of all, it has a crust you’d expect from a pizza joint that has “bakery” in its name. It’s been around since 1919, which speaks volumes. orsisbakery.com