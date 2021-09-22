 Skip to main content
Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try
Via Farina

Via Farina’s pizza comes delightfully blistered from the extremely hot oven.

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes.

Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com

Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried pickles. Immediately. And there’s plenty to order after that: A couple of our faves are the Bacon Gouda Pork Chop and the Hot Roast Beef Plate. And the Apple Pear Crisp? Yum. twistedforksaloon.com

Orsi’s Bakery, 621 Pacific St. — Pizza that is spicy with toppings that are plentiful. Best of all, it has a crust you’d expect from a pizza joint that has “bakery” in its name. It’s been around since 1919, which speaks volumes. orsisbakery.com

Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St. — The pizza comes delightfully blistered from the extremely hot oven, and it’s topped with carefully curated local meats and cheeses. Same goes for the pasta. Try the Shaved Brussels Salad, no matter how you think you feel about Brussels sprouts. goviafarina.com

Saigon Surface, 324 S. 14th St. — They have the crispiest egg rolls on the planet, seriously, with an unusual and wonderful sweet dipping sauce. Try the Crispy Drunken Chicken (also as crispy as it comes) and Vietnamese Shaken Beef (rich yet fairly light served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber slices). saigonsurface.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

