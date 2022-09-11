Food Finders: Digital programs, apps help you keep track of and organize your recipes

Pins on Pinterest. Bookmarks on computers. Phone screenshots. Facebook links. Dog-eared cookbooks. Bursting recipe box. Loose printouts.

I’ve got recipes stored in so many places, I’m probably forgetting some.

It’s no wonder I get into a food rut. It’s an effort to find recipes that are hidden in all those places.

It’s time to finally get organized. But where to begin?

I started by crowdsourcing for suggestions and what I found are several options for digitally organizing your recipes. I tested seven — five specifically designed for recipes and two that are for organizing just about anything. None of them are bad options. They all have strengths and weaknesses. I found the one that works best for my needs.

Hopefully, this will help you find an option that will work for you.

￼Copy Me That

Platforms: Apple iOS, Android, browser

Fee: Free with premium upgrade available. Premium is $12.99/year or $24.99/lifetime. Added features include recipe scaling, advanced shopping lists, advanced meal planning and side-by-side recipe viewing among other features.

Sync: Sharable across all platforms

Copy Me That has recipe organization, meal planning and shopping list capabilities. On a computer, an extension for Chrome makes it very easy to import recipes. This was my favorite feature as I do most of my searching for new recipes on my computer.

In the app, it’s very easy to add your own recipes by typing them in. You can add your own photos as well, to both recipes you type in and to recipes pulled from websites.

You organize recipes with collections. Collections are like tabs in a recipe box — only better. You can easily tag a recipe to more than one collection. For example, I have a shrimp pasta dish that I tagged as pasta and main dish/seafood.

When searching for recipes within the app there are many options. You can search by category or keyword. So you could search all recipes tagged dessert. Or if you have some broccoli you need to use, you could search for it and any recipe with broccoli as an ingredient will come up.

A plus for Copy Me That is that the free version does not limit the number of recipes you can import. You will see that’s not the case with some others.

The app also has shopping list and meal planning features in the free version which are serviceable, but not as simple as some of the other apps.

I thought it was extremely user-friendly but if you want additional help they have a series of tutorials on Facebook.

* * *

OrganizEat

Platforms: Apple iOS, Android, browser

Fee: Limited free version; upgrade fee is iOS: $11.99/year or $49.99/lifetime; Android: $9.99/year or $39.99/lifetime

Sync: Sharable across all platforms

OrganizEat allows you to import recipes four ways: from a website, by typing the recipe, scanning a printout or importing a photo of a recipe. When you add a recipe from a website, you have the option to add just the recipe text or to take screenshots. If a blog has great step-by-step photos for a complicated recipe, it’s an option to take multiple screenshots so you have all of that saved to the recipe.

The app has 14 preset categories to file recipes under. You are able to add your own categories and edit the ones they have, but if you don’t know where to start organizing it’s nice to have this option available.

Recipes added are backed up to the cloud and are synced to all your devices.

The meal planning feature is very simple to use and it’s easy to add recipes to a shopping list with the touch of a button. It does import all of the ingredients so you may have to edit your shopping list.

The biggest downfalls of this app are that the free version only allows you to add 20 recipes and it’s the most expensive subscription rate of all the apps we tested.

* * *

AnyList

Platforms: Apple iOS, Android, browser

Fee: Free version only allows phone or tablet access; upgrade at $9.99/year for individuals or $14.99/year for households allows browser access and additional features such as meal planning and recipe scaling

Sync: Sharable across all platforms

I found this app to be the easiest to add recipes from my phone. It gives simple step-by-step instructions. You are also able to add your own recipes by typing them in. For some, that much typing on a phone or tablet is not ideal, and the upgrade would be a nice feature.

It is very easy to edit a recipe; email, print or AirDrop it to someone; and add recipes to your meal plan.

To find a recipe, you are able to search by ingredient, category or source. This is a nice feature if you what to see all the recipes you have pulled from a favorite blog.

If you want to integrate your shopping list with your recipes, this was my favorite. In this app, if you click add to shopping list, the recipe ingredients pop up and you can tap just the ingredients you want to add to your list. In all the others I tried, it added the entire ingredient list to the shopping list. I found this annoying because many kitchen staples I don’t need on my grocery list each week. The shopping list is also nicely organized by category: dairy, grains, produce, etc.

* * *

Recipe Keeper

Platforms: Android, Apple iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows

Fee: Limited free versions, upgrade is a $14.99 one-time payment

Sync: Free version does not sync to all devices, the upgrade does

I have many hand-written recipes or favorites in cookbooks. The biggest plus to this app is the function to scan those recipes and convert them to typed text. It works better on recipes from books and magazines but I was able to edit the recipes where it couldn’t decipher my handwriting.

Another nice feature of this app is that it quickly scales recipes up and down.

Recipe Keeper is similar to other apps in that it allows you to sort recipes by collections. But it adds a second way to sort, by courses: breakfast, main dish, snack and dessert.

The meal planning and shopping list features of this app are very easy to use. It allows you to plan breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks; plan meals or components of meals that you don’t have recipes stored for; and easily add ingredients to a shopping list with a touch of a button. You can add only the ingredients you need to your shopping list.

The downsides to this app are that the free version only allows you to add 20 recipes and it does not allow sharing across all devices. With the one-time fee, you can have unlimited recipes and it will share your recipes to all your devices.

* * *

RecipeBox

Platforms: Apple iOS, Android, browser

Fee: Free

Sync: Sharable across all platforms

RecipeBox has recipe storage, meal planning and shopping list features but meal planning is only available through the app, not the web browser.

Adding recipes, both through the app or browser is as simple as copying and pasting a URL. The app will strip out just the recipe and allow you to make any edits you wish. You can also manually type in a recipe.

Categories are created when you type a keyword into the recipe description field. You will need to make sure you are consistent or it will create duplicate similar categories. For example, dessert and Dessert showed up as separate categories. Other apps give you a drop-down list of categories.

One glitch I had with the web browser version is that it kept asking me to log in after every recipe I imported. Aside from that, both the app and browser versions were very user-friendly.

If you are looking or more inspiration, RecipeBox has a “Discovery” area where you can browse recipes that others have shared.

The biggest plusses of this app are that it is completely free, no paid upgrade, and the simplicity.

* * *

Trello

Platforms: Apple iOS, Android, web browser

Fee: Free for the basic version; $5 and $10/month options for additional features

Sync: Sharable across all platforms

Trello is an organizational tool for more than just recipes. It works by creating boards that allow you to plan or organize nearly anything.

The first thing you do in Trello is to create a board. (I labeled mine “Recipes.”) On your board you then create lists (or categories). Under each list, you create a card. Each of these cards is where you copy or type in a recipe. You can also upload photos you have taken.

In Trello, you can use color-coded labels as a visual aid. For example, you could color code all the cards of recipes you have yet to try one color.

The search feature will search all of the cards on your board for specific ingredients.

The downside to this app is that there is more manual entry than other apps we tested and there isn’t an integrated meal planning or shopping list feature (though it would be easy to use the lists for meal planning).

The plus side of Trello, if you are looking for ways to organize other things in your everyday life or work life, you could have it all contained in one simple-to-use app.

* * *

Evernote

Platforms: Android, Apple iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows and web browser

Fee: Free account allows you to sync on two devices, with a maximum note size of 25MB and monthly uploads of 60MB. The personal plan is $7.99/month. It allows you to sync on unlimited devices, and 10GB of monthly uploads.

Sync: Sharable across all platforms, limited to two devices with the free version

Evernote, like Trello, is more of a life organizing app. The app allows you to collect, store and organize more than just recipes. With the monthly fee, you gain features that will allow you to sync your calendar, add due dates, notifications and alerts and more.

The storage organization in Evernote is through notebooks. I created notebooks the same way I created categories or lists in other apps. In each notebook, you can create unlimited notes. These notes can have photos added to them. The notebooks are searchable for tags or ingredients.

There is an Evernote web clipper extension for Chrome similar to Copy Me That. The clipper copies all of the text on the page that is open, which in some cases can be a lengthy blog. This is a great option if you prefer to go back to recipe blogs for step-by-step photos or notes that the blogger adds to the text. If you want to use this tool but don’t want the entire blog text, click on the print recipe button that is usually near the recipe text. This should open a separate tab with just the recipe text. Then clip this page.